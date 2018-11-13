Ghana: Cape Coast Observes Remembrance Day

A solemn ceremony was held in front of the Cape Coast Castle on Sunday to commemorate Remembrance Day celebration.

The day, which falls on November 11 each year, has been set aside to remember Ghanaian veterans and others who lost their lives during the First and Second World War.

Remembrance Day known as Poppy Day is observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to remember the members of their armed forces who died in the line of duty.

The event was attended by personnel from the Immigration Service, Prisons Service, National Fire Service, Police Service, the Military, cadet from the St Augustine's College and the Veterans Association of Ghana from the region.

Around 10:55am, there was the call to remembrance and the sounding of the farewell call.

At exactly 11am, the sounding of the last post was executed by personnel from the National Fire Service.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the government and people by the deputy Central Regional Minister, Thomas Agyei Baffoe, traditional authorities by the paramount chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, the Central Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Paul Awini for the security services while Ex WOI John Evans Omane, the Central Regional Veterans chairman for all veterans.

Just after the ceremony, the participants went on a route march through the streets of Cape Coast.