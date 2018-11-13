Ghana: English Kit Giants Umbro Partners Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced a three-year partnership agreement with English sports kit manufacturers, Umbro.

The deal which, was unveiled yesterday, is part of activities to mark the 107th anniversary celebrations of Hearts (now the oldest existing football club in the country) which fell on November 11.

As part of the partnership, Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partner of the club, supplying the Hearts playing squad with the best-in-class authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.

They will also supply the technical and management staff with Hearts' branded apparel.

Furthermore, the club's products will also be available for fans to purchase.

A statement released by the club, stated that the Chief Executive Officer of Umbro, Donovan Bell has expressed delight at the partnership with Hearts, describing the club as one with significant status on the continent, adding that Umbro were proud to be associated with a club that has so much success on the pitch, "and we are looking forward to more in the future."

For his part, the Managing Director of Hearts, Mark Noonan, expressed his outfit's happiness at the deal, stating that "a brand with a rich history and authenticity, premium product quality, cutting edge designs and love for the beautiful game makes them the perfect fit for our highest ambitions."

He urged the Phobian family to embrace and give their full support to the partnership, adding that Umbro and the Club are finalising designs for the team, and will release them to fans in the coming months.