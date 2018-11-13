Ghana: Change Negative Impression About Chinese

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang has urged journalists to help change the negative perception about Chinese in the country.

He said China was ready to cooperate with Ghana in order to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Wang said this during the donation of items worth GH¢50,000 by the Chinese Embassy to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Thursday.

The items included 13 HP Desktop computers, 12 UPS, 2 Huawei media pads, 1 Huawei Matebook , 5 HP LaserJet printer M12, 1 Cannon Copy Machine Image Runner.

He said the gesture was to improve on the working condition of staffs and increase the news gathering and editorial capabilities of the agency.

Mr Wang added that, in order to enhance media exchange between the two countries China would establish a China-Africa media cooperation network, adding that they would continue to offer seminars for media players and journalists to promote more exchanges and mutual visits between the two countries.

The acting General Manager of GNA, Mr Kwaku Osei Bonsu expressed gratitude for the gesture and indicated that the donation would go a long way to strengthen the capacity building of the agency.

Mr Osei Bonsu noted that the gesture would strengthen the relationship between the agency and the embassy, urging other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture and support the agency.