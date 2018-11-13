Uganda: Kwoyelo Denies All 93 War Crime Charges, Case Adjourned to Next Year

Gulu — Former Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebel commander Thomas Kwoyelo has denied all the 93 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against him.

Kwoyelo who appeared before the International Crimes Division's three member panel of judges at Gulu High Court on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 93 amended indictments against Kwoyelo were read in court by the ICD Registrar Harriet Ssali as the three judges; Jane Kigundu, Duncan Gaswaga and Michael Elubu listened.

The charges relates to murder, attempted murder, pillage, robbery, sexual violence, rape, hostage taking and kidnap allegedly conducted in Pabbo Sub County Kilak County in present day Amuru District between March 1993 and 2005.

Kwoyelo denied ever committing the offences nor having knowledge about them.

He was represented in court by Charles Dalton Opwonya, Boriss Anyuru, Caleb Alaka and Evans Ocheng.

The trial judge justice kigundu has adjourned court to February 4, 2019.