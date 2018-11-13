Nigeria: Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Absence of Senators

The Nigerian Senate Tuesday adjourned plenary for two weeks over inability to gather the required number of senators to hold a plenary.

"This is in line with order 10.3; if we do not have quorum, we need to adjourn," the Senate president Bukola Saraki said on Tuesday.

Lawmakers had converged to start the usual Tuesday plenary when Senator Philip Aduda representing FCT constituency called the attention of his colleagues to the scantiness of the chamber.

"We are less than 10, Mr President, I want to move that since we have not (formed) quorum, we may therefore adjourn" Aduda said.

"I want to say that the senate is empty because various committees are carrying out oversight duties, they are all over the country, ensuring that the budget is performing," he added.

The motion for adjournment was seconded by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu noted that the senators present were more than 10 but certainly not up to 38'.

"We are somewhere between 15 and 20. Just for the record we are not less than 10 but less than 20," Ekweremadu continued.

The senate president after hearing from the two lawmakers adjourned the plenary to Tuesday November 20.

Saraki, however, urged "all senators currently on oversight function should try to complete all duties before the end of the week."