Nigeria: Kaduna Government Lifts Curfew

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the night-time curfew it imposed on the state's metropolis and its environs.

"The Kaduna State Governmnet has lifted the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs with immediate effect," the state's spokesman Samuel Aruwan said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The night time curfew which was subsisted in the city since 31st October has now been removed," he added.

Kaduna State was under an attack on Friday, October 9, that claimed the lives of over 50 persons. Following the attack, the State Governor Nasir El-Rufai imposed a 24-hour curfew on residents on two occasions.

Despite the curfew, the attacks still continued two days after the initial one but was later relaxed on the 28th of October which only allowed residents to go about their daily activities from 6.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

However, the state has finally lifted the curfew imposed on the residents allowing them to go about their daily business at anytime of the day without restrictions.

Meanwhile, the state government has said the curfew will still be in effect in certain areas after a security review.

The statement said "a security review has determined that the curfew hours be retained in Kujama, Kasuwan Magani and Kachia towns in the state."

"Nightime curfew in Kachia is from 10pm to 6am for Kasuwan Magani and Kujama the remains from 5pm to 6am," he added.

The state security council, therefore, urged the residents to continue to cooperate with security agencies and also uphold peace in the state.