Kenya: Uhuru Orders Restoration of Church-Owned Land, Schools to Churches

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed the Ministries of Education and Land to restore church-owned land to respective churches within a week.

Kenyatta who was speaking during a requiem mass of the late Archbishop Emeritus John Njenga at the University of Nairobi grounds further instructed the Education Ministry to restore sponsorship of schools by religious institutions.

Kenyatta specifically directed the Principal Secretary in the State Department of Lands, Nicholas Muraguri, to convene a meeting with the Education Ministry on Wednesday to initiate restoration of church-owned land.

The mass was attended by several top government officials including Deputy President William Ruto.