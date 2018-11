Kenya: KTN Sports Anchor Announces Resignation, Heading to Rival

Television station KTN continues bleed talent after popular sports anchor Abduller Ahmed resigned on Monday.

Mr Ahmed, who joined the Standard Media Group station three years ago, announced his departure to fans in a Facebook post.

"Kawaida mtoto huanza kutambaa Kisha akasimama na kutembea Dede, anaposhika Kasi huachiliwa ajipimie mwendo, kwa kipindi Cha Miaka mitatu nimepitia hatua zote hizi kwenye runinga ya KTN, umewadia wakati wa kupaa kwa mbawa zangu, Kwanza natoa shukrani za dhati kwa mashabiki wote, pili kwa Shirika la Standard na kikosi kizima Cha KTN, tatu kwa kitengo Cha KTN michezo kikiongozwa na Hassan Jumaa na mwisho kabisa kwa mentor wangu wa nguvu Ali Ole Manzu," he posted on Facebook.

His destination remains under wraps but reports indicate he is headed to a newly relaunched TV station.

He is a graduate of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.