Kenya: Sonko Reinstates Chief of Staff Linked to Loss of Millions

Suspended Nairobi Chief of Staff Peter Mugo has been given back his job three months after he was linked to misappropriation of county funds.

Mr Mugo was suspended together with acting Finance Chief Officer Ekaya Alumasi and acting Head of County Treasury Stephen Mutua.

His reinstatement was announced Tuesday the county's deputy secretary Leboo Ole Morintant who was acting on Governor Mike Sonko's directive.

Nairobi MCAs had two months ago rejected a nominee picked by Governor Sonko to take the position.

Despite getting back his job, the Chief of staff will still be tasked with answering queries on his role in the alleged misuse of funds.

"It is hereby expected that as part of the county leadership you shall demonstrate professionalism and uphold the principles and values of public service so as to bring dignity to the office that you hold," a letter addressed to Mr Mugo read.