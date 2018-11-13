Africa's 'Most Generous' Philanthropist Visits Liberia

An anointed and prayerful woman of God, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, who is regarded as Africa's most generous philanthropist and Founder/CEO of Esther Ajayi Foundation, yesterday, November 12, arrived in Monrovia on a three-day visit , which is expected to begin on November 12-14, 2018.

The female preacher, who is the General Overseer of the Love of Christ Generation (C & S) Church, Clapham, London, and whose foundation has already touched lives with various charitable activities in Nigeria, Ghana, UK, USA, Israel and Turkey, is expected to spread her message of love and hope while in the country.

Shortly upon arrival, Rev. Ajayi said: "Everybody who knows me is aware that happiness is my attitude and giving is in my character, because God has been kind to me in this life; and so, I believe that you have to give as much as you can to put smiles on peoples' faces. I want to be a bridge between the rich and the poor."

She said that at the beginning of this year, "we launched the #1millionlives project where we vowed to support various charities and impact the lives of at least one million people."

She said the foundation will provide support and resources for issues and causes dear to her heart, such as homelessness, moving people out of poverty, rehabilitation of offenders, as well as supporting some other deserving causes and projects.

"Our aim at the Esther Ajayi Foundation is not only to become a world-class humanitarian and philanthropic organization, but to inspire, raise and support a new generation of givers, for which I am excited about my visit to Liberia," she said.

With a focus on philanthropy, volunteerism, and making a difference in the world, Rev. Ajayi believes in the power of what can be achieved when people place giving at the center of their preaching and how much change one individual can affect.

Rev. Ajayi said she is also in Liberia to spread the word of God, dispel the negative impression people have about white garment churches, and also visit important historical sites and personalities.