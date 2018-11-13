13 November 2018

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nine Injured in Two Vehicle Collision

Nine people were left injured after a vehicle and a bakkie collided in Strandfontein in the Western Cape this morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 07H00, they found patients standing in the road and some still seated in the vehicles. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that two people sustained moderate injuries and seven people sustained minor injuries.

ER24 transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.

