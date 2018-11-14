Nigeria: Plateau Crises Claims 1,801 Lives in Seven Years - Report

No fewer than 1,801 persons were killed in various crises between 2010 and 2018 in Plateau State, the state Internally Displaced Persons Resettlement Committee has reported.

The committee in the report also said about 50,212 persons were displaced by the crises.

The report was presented to Governor Simon Lalong on Monday at the Government House, Jos by the chairman of the committee, Bala Danbaba, a retired air vice marshal of the Nigerian Air Force.

It identified 115 communities affected by the crises in Jos North, Jos South, Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas.

According to Mr Danbaba, the committee received 55 memoranda and visited 27 IDPs camps in the two months of its work.

"At the end of the visits, the committee identified a total of 115 affected communities in the affected LGAs. It also ascertained a total of 59,008 persons in five LGAs of which out of this, a total of 1,801 persons were said to have lost their lives," he said.

"The only IDPs camp we did not visit was the one at Lere, in the Dorowa area of Barkin Ladi Local Government. We could not go there because of security reasons."

"The committee also visited all the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment," he added.

The multiethnic and multi-religious state in Nigeria's North-central geopolitical zone has been wracked by violent conflicts for over a decade.