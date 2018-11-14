Kenya: Zoo Kericho's Mike Madoya Joins Tusker

Nairobi — Zoo Kericho have been dealt another major blow with their star player Mike Madoya joining 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC on a three-year deal, the brewers announced on Tuesday evening.

Madoya's exit is a blow to the Kericho based side which has already lost another talismanic player with striker Nicholas Kipkurui joining reigning champions Gor Mahia also on a three-year deal. Left back Isaac Kipyegon meanwhile joined AFC Leopards.

The three were an integral part of the Zoo Kericho side with Madoya being named in 2017 as the players and coaches' player of the year. The two contributed to 27 of Zoo's 42 goals last season.

Madoya scored 14 while Kipkurui hit the back of the net 13 times.

"I am delighted to be at Tusker. It is one of the best club's in Kenyan history. My target at Tusker is to win the 2018/19 league and the Sportpesa shield," Madoya told Tusker's official website after penning his deal.

The pint-sized midfielder is Tusker's fourth signing of this transfer window, the brewers having already signed midfielder Clyde Ssenaji from Vihiga United, Nzoia Sugar defender Hillary Wandera and Rwandese striker Amani Muzerwa.

"We have brought on board very quality players and that shows how much we are serious to vie for titles next season. We have not had good results over the last two years and we want to have a good team to win trophies," Tusker FC CEO Charles Obiny told Capital Sport.

Meanwhile, the club has already dropped the Ugandan duo of Robert Achema and Jimmy Kulaba, the latter having played one game, a domestic cup tie having arrived at the club in mid-season.