Kenya: Chespol Nominated for IAAF Rising Star Award

Nairobi — Two-time IAAF World Under-20 3,000m women's steeplechase champion Celiphine Chespol has been named in the final shortlist of five for the 2018 IAAF Female Rising Star Award.

Chespol who also took silver at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria in August will compete for the ultimate crown against Ethiopia's duo of Meseret Belete and Meskerem Mamo, US hurdler Sydney McLaughlin as well as Jamaican sprinter Brianna Williams.

The 19-year old announced herself into the athletics world winning her first Under-20 World Title in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 2016 as a 17 year old, just a year after she won the 2,000m Under-18 title in Cali, Colombia.

Chespol dived into the senior spool this season and she didn't disappoint. She won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in the beginning of the year.

She also successfully defended her Under-20 title in Tampere Finland this year before battling with the seniors and clinching silver at the African showpiece in Nigeria before spreading her form to cross country where she clinched the African senior title.

The winner of the award will be announced live on stage at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in Monaco on December 4.

Nominees:

Meseret Belete (ETH)

- World U20 best at half marathon with 1:07:51

- Sixth and team gold at IAAF World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018

- Gothenburg Half Marathon winner

Celliphine Chespol (KEN)

- World U20 champion and world U20 lead at steeplechase with 9:01.82

- African (senior) cross-country champion

- Steeplechase silvers at Commonwealth Games and African Championships

Meskerem Mamo (ETH)

- World U20 leads at 3000m and 5000m with 8:33.63 and 15:05.21

- Bronze in 5000m at African Championships

Sydney McLaughlin (USA)

- Two world U20 bests or records at both 400m hurdles and indoor 400m with 52.75 and 50.36i respectively

- World (senior) lead at 400m hurdles with 52.75

- US collegiate champion at 400m hurdles

Briana Williams (JAM)

- World U20 champion at both 100m and 200m

- Carifta Games U17 champion at both sprints and 4x100m