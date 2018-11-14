Kenya: Quack Doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu Arrested in Gachie

Nairobi — Quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu will spend Tuesday night at the Pangani Police Station after he was arrested in Gachie, Kiambu County.

Mugo has been on the run for two weeks after a Nation Television investigative story revealed he had resumed sedating female patients and sexually assaulting them.

"He is in custody. He will be taken to court tomorrow," Flying Squad boss Musa Yego told Capital FM News. He did not however reveal what charges he is likely to face.

But another senior detective told Capital FM News that police are likely to file a custodial application pending investigations.

"Police must establish the allegations levelled against him. Whatever was aired can only help as a lead," the detective said.

According to Yego, the fake doctor was using 15 SIM cards complicating the manhunt for him but he was eventually tracked down to his cousin's house.

He has been elusive since November 3 when detectives arrested some of his staff.

"He never used to spend time or the night in one place. He would be in one point and by the time we arrived, he had moved somewhere else," another officer involved in the arrest told Capital FM News.

He was first arrested in 2015 and charged with various offences linked to operating an illegal clinic in Githurai 44, Nairobi.

Also in the charge sheet was an offence of raping a sedated woman who is identified as 'ABC' in court after the alleged incident on November 1, 2014.

He denied all the charges and was released on a Sh2 million bond with a similar surety.