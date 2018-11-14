Kenya: Newcomers Ekiru, Njeri Win Titles in Gakuru Memorial Race

Newcomers Titus Ekiru and Lydiah Njeri conquered a hilly terrain to win titles in the inaugural edition of Dr Wahome Gakuru Memorial race held in Nyeri County on Sunday.

The race, flagged off by Deputy President William Ruto at Ruring'u Stadium, took athletes through Nyeri town, Kamakwa area, Tetu Boys Primary school, Gitero, Boma Inn and back to the stadium. Running in cool conditions, Ekiru weathered strong opposition from local runners to win men's 21km race in 1hour, 05.19minutes.

"The course was very challenging and hilly with bends. I'm glad I had trained well because I had an idea of the terrain to expect," he said.

Ekiru led from gun to tape, first running with the leading pack before engaging a higher gear and burning out his opponents with both tempo and speed. By the 10th kilometre, the race had shaped up, with Ekiru, Titus Kipruto, Josphat Kiprotich and Emmanuel Kipkemboi changing leads.

Kipruto from Elgeyo Marakwet County, running his first half marathon race in Nyeri, came second in 1:06.41, followed by Josphat Kiprotich (1:06.43), Emmanuel Kemboi (1:07.04) and Sosten Kipchirchir (1:07.09).

The women's 21km race was won by Nyandarua-based Lydiah Njeri in 1:23.38.Before flaging off the main race, Ruto led a squad of dignitaries in a 10km race and was awarded a medal for finishing. The race was held in memory of former Nyeri governor, the late Wahome Gakuru who died on November 7 last year in a grisly road accident. The idea to stage a road run in Gakuru's honour was mooted by current Governor Mutahi Kahiga who had been Gakuru's deputy.

Half marathon

Men

1. Titus Ekiru 1:05.19

2. Titus Kipruto 1:06.41

3. Josphat Kiprotich 1:06.43

4. Emmanuel Kipkemboi 1:07.4

5. Sosten Kipchirchir 1:07.9

6. Simon Mwangi 1:07.38

Women

1. Lydiah Njeri 1:27.88

2. Maryann Wangare 1:28.02

3. Caroline Kilel 1:28.41

4. Isgah Cheluto 1:29.31

5. Margaret Muringi 1:29.35

6. Cateline Syokau 1:29.50