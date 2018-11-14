Nigeria May Take Global Lead in Open Defecation, Water Minister Warns

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has warned that the country may soon take global lead among the countries still practicing open defecation if necessary actions are not taken by relevant stakeholders.

The minister, who gave the warning yesterday at a press briefing to mark his three years in office, also warned that the ugly practice, if not checked on time, would bring shame to the nation among the comity of countries.

The minister noted that checking open defecation should be a civic responsibility of all the citizenry, adding that the ministry would map out aggressive policy to check the practice.

He said India, which is said to be notorious for open defecation would be, through concerted efforts of the country's authority, declared open defecation free by October 2, 2019.

According to him, once India is free from open defecation, the attention of the world would be shifted to Nigeria and that would be a national embarrassment.

The minister, who was full of praises for President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring a national emergency on water and sanitation sector, said the ministry would pursue vigorously, the action plan on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as approved by the federal executive council.