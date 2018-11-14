Rwanda: Division 2 Football League to Start on December 15

The 2018-2019 second division football championship will start on December 15, Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed.

Times Sporthas learned that the second tier league will be comprised of 24 teams, grouped under two pools. By press time, Tuesday, the two pools were yet to be determined.

The lower division will come almost two months after the topflight football league got underway on October 19.

Last season, Intare were crowned champions of the league after overcoming AS Muhanga 2-1 in the final at Amahoro Stadium. As a result, the two sides earned automatic promotion to Azam Rwanda Premier League for the ongoing 2018-19 season.

However, Intare shockingly withdrew from topflight football in August, opting to remain in the second division and focus on nurturing talents. They were replaced by then relegated Gicumbi.