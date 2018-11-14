Malawi: Chikaonda Body Delays to Arrive - Malawian Murdered in Ireland Body Arrivals Wed

Remains of Professor Mathews Chikaonda who died in US on October 30 will not arrive on Thursday for burial on Friday because of what family members say logistical problems.

Yacinta Chikaonda, sister to the eminent economist, said new arrangements are being worked out as to when to fly out the remains, saying new dates for burial in Mtakataka will be announced later.

Chikaonda served the country in key positions as Reserve Bank Governor, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs and chief executive officer of the conglomerate, Press Corporation Limited.

Meanwhile, the Association of Malawians Living in Ireland says the body of Limbani Mzoma who was last week brutally murdered by a 50-year-old Kenyan woman arrives in the country on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the association Hendre Mkumbira said the body arrives at 1pm.

The Kenyan woman, Grace Mayimo remains on full remand awaiting a High Court appearance in Ireland although she might not be prosecuted because a team of doctors found that she was unfit to stand trial because of mental illness.

The woman, who was a neighbour to Mzomba, stabbed him several times in the body.

Mkumbira also said the body of another Malawian, Rashid Chipeyama who committed suicide in Dublin, arrives in Malawi on Thursday.