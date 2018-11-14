Uganda: Government Withdraws Objection Against Age Limit Appeal

Kampala — Government yesterday withdrew its earlier application seeking to throw out the Uganda Law Society's appeal challenging the Constitutional Court judgment that upheld the removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

The application had come up for hearing before a panel of seven justices of the Supreme Court but the Attorney General (AG), Mr William Byaruhanga, told court that he had withdrawn his objection to the Uganda Law Society (ULS) appeal.

"We are conceding because of the importance of the case that necessitated it to be heard on merit other than striking it out," Mr Byaruhanga submitted.

The court led by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe agreed with the AG's submissions and okayed ULS appeal to be heard and determined on merit.

Other justices include; Jotham Tumwesigye, Paul Mugamba, Opio Aweri, Richard Buteera, Stellah Arach Amoko and Lillian Tibatemwa.

The Attorney General had earlier asked the Supreme Court to reject ULS' appeal on grounds that they had served government with the notice of appeal 13 days after the stipulated deadline and it should, therefore, be struck out.

However, ULS president Simon Peter Kinobe had insisted they filed their notice of appeal within the stipulated 60 days.

"Since the AG has not cross-appealed to date, we have now called a team of consultants and advisors on the way forward so that we can then advise court and stakeholders on our next move," Mr Kinobe told journalists outside court.

Today, all parties in the appeal against the removal of the presidential age limit will meet at court to agree on the issues to be determined by the judges, mode of submissions and consolidation of the different appeals by various people or organisations and set a hearing date.

However, the Chief Justice asked the parties in the appeal to meet and discuss the possible issues for the court to determine, consult on consolidation of the appeals and compliance with the Supreme Court rules to allow a smooth hearing process.

The appeals filed by ULS, six Opposition MPs and a private lawyer, Mr Hassan Male Mabirizi, among other appellants, arises from the July 2018 Constitutional Court ruling which upheld the removal of the 75-year age limit on the presidency.