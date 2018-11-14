Kenya: Ex-KPL MVP Joins Tusker

Eleven-time SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker have completed the signing of midfielder Michael Madoya from Zoo Kericho.

Madoya, who bagged four awards at the 2017 awards gala: the Most Valuable Player, Midfielder of the Year, Fair Play and New Player of the Year, penned a three-year deal with the brewers in Ruaraka on Tuesday.

He becomes the fourth signing for the brewers in the close season after midfielder Clyde Senaji (Vihiga United), defender Hillary Wandera (Nzoia Sugar) and striker Muzerwa Amini from Police of Rwanda.

"I am delighted to be at Tusker. It's one of the biggest clubs in the history of Kenyan football," Madoya is quoted as saying on the official club website.

"My target at Tusker is to win the 2018/19 league and the SportPesa Shield."

The diminutive midfielder ends his long stay at the Kericho-based side, where he scored 14 goals in the 2018 season.

Madoya, who had been linked to a move to Zambia's Kabwe Warriors and AFC Leopards, will compete for position with Brian Osumba, Jackson Macharia and Amos Asembeka in the attacking midfield positions at Tusker.