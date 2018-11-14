Kenya: Former Nairobi Governor Candidate Richard Kavemba Dies

Nairobi County's chief officer in the Transport department, Richard Mutinda Kavemba, has died following a short illness, the county boss Mike Sonko announced on Wednesday.

"Mr Kavemba passed on this morning at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness," said Sonko.

Kavemba served as a councillor for Nairobi's Umoja Ward in the then larger Embakasi Constituency between 2002-2007, Constituency Development secretary for Embakasi under Ferdinand Waititu (2008-2012) and personal assistant to Minority Whip in the Senate Johnson Muthama (2013-2016.

In 2013, he vied to be Nairobi governor under Wiper Party and was given the go-ahead by the electoral commission to run Dr Evans Kidero, Jimnah Mbaru, Philip Kisia, Joseph Mwangi, Geoffrey Kobia , Eric Mokua and Wanyiri Kihoro.

He later ditched the opposition coalition in 2016 for Jubilee Party as he sought to run for the Nairobi senate seat.

Kavemba, who held an Education degree from Maseno University, was pursuing a Masters in project planning and management at the University of Nairobi.