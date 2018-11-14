Somalia: Kismayo Education Forum On Increasing Quality of Education in Jubland State of Somalia

The Somali Coalition for Education for All (EFASOM) in collaborating with Jubaland State Ministry of Education conducted a two days education forum and focuses on how to increase the quality of education in Jubaland in Kismayo 11th and 12th November 2018.

The education forum is mainly focuses on increasing the quality of education. The guest of honor of this community dialogue was a high level of government official especially ministry of education of Jubland, head teachers, teachers, and youth organization in Kismayo.

The forum was funded by Global Campaign for Education under the Civil Society Fund Project.

This community dialogue was officially opened the DG of ministry of education Jubaland Mr. Ahmed Osman Siyax, he started his speech for welcoming the participants and he thanks the EFASOM organization for their tireless works in the field of education, and he also encourages the participants to take advantage how they increase the quality of education of their institution in order to produce well educated children which the government and community will advantage in the future. He also added on his speech " as long as you are the education colleagues and community diversity you have to come up to day an idea that encourages or increase the quality of education, we will be waiting for you these two days a prosperous idea which will benefit a somali child"

The objective of the dialogue meeting

To increase understanding of quality education in Jubland

To increase the positive way to reach the quality education in Jubland

To share and discuss challenges facing education institution in Jubland and how to overcome those challenges.

Methodology

Workshop methodology was participatory and they key methods using include:

Brainstorming

Group discussion

Presentations

Q/A sessions

First Day

After that interesting story, the presentation has started, the facilitator presents the meaning and type of quality of Education and how the ministry of education eager to increase quality of education, the presenter presents the data which focuses on how quality of education in Jubaland is now and what are the possible to increase the quality of education, Participants have different views while they have missioned a lot of approached they may require to increase the quality of education.

After presentations the participants focuses on to share from each other by comparing the quality and quality less education.

By have two view, one was said that the quality education is the one that have

harmonized curriculum

Certified teacher

Good environment of study

Enough teaching and learning materials

While the other said that the quality less education is one, which have such as us (jubaland schools):

Different curriculum

Unqualified teacher \

Institutions are not welcoming marginalized group

The second Day

The facilitator presents the challenges, risks and the overall recommendations that may need to address both Education Partners and Ministry Of Education for their central, regional and District level in order to increase the quality of education in Jubaland. After presentation participants where participated in two groups for group discussion.

Group discussion

Facilitator divided participants into Four groups on one and two approach; the four groups were discussed different questions. The facilitator asked participants to discuss with three questions focuses on the challenges and remedy facing quality of education in Jublaland schools both primary and secondary. And how the Jubaland education institution be responsive on merginlied groups such as refugee, asylum seekers, returnees and IDPs, poor, specialized students and girls.

Group Discussion Question and come up following ideas:

What are the key challenges facing the quality education of Primary and secondary in Jubaland?

The group 1 was concluded their group work on these challenges:-

Lack existence of unified curriculum both primary and secondary

Inadequate teacher training

Schools become business so that schools are more in students' skiping, from one class to another, which lower the quality of institution.

School are not Special Need Education responsive.

More dropout rate caused by poverty.

Community are not sensitized the value of education.

Schools don't have basic needs such as:

o Enough toilets

o Enough classrooms

o Playgrounds which children are more attractive to sustain the school.

What are the possible way to improve the quality of primary and secondary schools in Jubaland?

After long discussion, this group presents the possible way to improve the quality of education in Jubaland, which is as follows:-

To have a unified quality curriculum in both primary and secondary education.

Increase in-service teacher training.

Students should get anything that make him easier to study such as:

o Laboratory and library

o Segregated toilets and girl friendly spaces

o Playgrounds

The relationship of students, parents and school should be good at all times.

Students should get with their education subjects, which increase their productive skills such as vocational training subjects e.t.c.

The Students classroom ration should be 1:25 or 30.

How should the education institution be one that all the children are able to enroll by not looking their backgrounds such as normal students, IDPs, SNE, poverty and girls and boys?

This group have more discussion than the previous groups and lastly they come up a valuable ideas including:

To have security and stability.

Having a reliable and qualified head teacher.

Getting a good environment, which is suitable to study.

Getting a certified teacher

Getting teaching and learning materials

Getting a unified curriculum, which is responsive for all marginalized groups.

How can we increase the quality of teachers in both primary and secondary schools in Jubland?

The group 4 discussed this question and present these ideas:

To give teachers training both preservice and in-service teacher training.

In order to get a quality teacher we need to give a enough salary.

Teachers should get motivation like rewards both oral and financial reward.

Teacher should get frequently supervision in order to know himself where he is at teaching level.

Teachers should get permanent recommendation toward teaching and his behavior to the students.

Teacher should encourage him to use Scheme of work, lesson plan and activity report.

Conclusion:

Lastly the director of higher education and TVET of Ministry of education Jubaland Ahmed Farah Ali Aways tells that we all need to be part of how to increase the quality of education both schools (primary and secondary) and higher education in Jubaland in kismayo, and he handover the director of schools and also the acting director general of the ministry of education Mukhtar Abdi Abdullahi he firstly appreciate the EFASOM who organizing these meeting and the participants who give their effort for the two days of the workshop he also mensioned that the head teacher to apply the their knowledge gain of this workshop in to their institutions and provide quality education and also share with those who may not give them chance to attend the workshop. We as the ministry need from EFASOM to share with us the report this two days dialogue.