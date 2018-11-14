13 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Springbok Forwards 'Improving As a Pack' - Proudfoot

Assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot believes the Springbok forwards are improving as a pack as they learn to deal with Northern Hemisphere conditions.

Proudfoot was speaking on Tuesday after a Springbok training session in Scotland.

South Africa, fresh off their 85th minute victory over France in Paris will face a formidable Scottish side that has only lost once in their last nine home matches, and that was to the All Blacks last year.

Proudfoot stressed the need for the Springboks to gain ascendency in the forward battle.

"We are improving as a pack and up here in the northern hemisphere it is important to gain ascendency from where we can launch attacks and put the opposition under pressure," said Proudfoot.

Scotland, however, will feel confident they can match the Springboks physically, having outmuscled Fiji 54-17 at home last weekend.

Both team line-ups will be announced on Thursday, with Saturday's Test scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

South Africa

