Somalia: 10 Killed in Renewed Somali-Oromo Clashes in Moyale

At least 10 people are reported dead after renewed ethnic clashes between Gabbra and Somalis flared up on the Ethiopian border town Moyale, Radio Dalsan reports.

The fighting erupted on Sunday and went on to Monday before intervention by the Federal Police.

The Gabra and Boran sub-ethnic groups of Oromo are said to be mobilising againts the Garre Somalis.

Medical sources put the number of those injured at 20s while hundreds are said to have been displaced.

Somalis in Moyale have appealed to the Somali State of Ethiopia President Mustafa Omer and the international community to urgently respond to what they term "massacre" and "displacement of entire communities".

"So called Ethiopian National Army is in Moyale and fighting in the town between communities is going on for two days. Is Moyale part of this country?. Moyale people deserve better attention" a local resident told Radio Dalsan

The resident said gunshots were heard on Wednesday around 5 am.