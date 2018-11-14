South Africa: AB Back to His Smashing Best On Playing Return

AB de Villiers was in devastating form in Tuesday night's Mzansi Premier League (MSL) warm-up clash between the Tshwane Spartans and Jozi Stars .

The 34-year-old was on a South African field for the first time since announcing his international retirement back in May, and he gave a stark reminder of what the Proteas will be missing at next year's World Cup in England.

The Spartans posted a massive 217/9 after their 20 overs, but all of the attention was on skipper De Villiers who smashed 93 off just 31 balls at an astounding strike rate of 300.

The Stars gave a good account of themselves with the bat Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen both making 50s as they took the score to 104/0 after just 6 overs.

In the end, though, it was De Villiers' knock that was the difference between the sides.

The Proteas legend will be in action on Friday night in the first match of the MSL, which sees that Spartans take on the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands.

That match starts at 19:00.

Source: Sport24