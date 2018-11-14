South Africa: Farmers Urged Not to Abstract Water From Caledon

Farmers residing near or next to Caledon River have been requested not to abstract water from the river for seven days.

This follows the release of water from Hlotse Adit to augment Maseru, Peka, Maputsoe and Hlotse towns, by the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission.

A total of 3.75 mega cubic metres (MCM) was released on Monday from Hlotse Adit, which is the point of access to the Phase 1 tunnel and the most direct route from which to draw water.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said the water will travel through Caledon to reach Maseru in approximately seven days.

"Farmers that are situated near or next to Caledon River are therefore requested not to abstract water from the river for the duration of this transfer. The request that is being fulfilled upon request from the Lesotho government... due to the agreement that is in place between South Africa and Lesotho," the Department of Water and Sanitation said.

The Lesotho government has experienced a severe drought in Maseru, Peka, Maputsoe and Hlotse, which necessitated the release of water.