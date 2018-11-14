South Africa: NDPP Interviews Underway At Union Buildings

The interviews for the shortlisted candidates for the position of the next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) have begun this morning.

The interviews, whose advisory panel will be led by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, are being held at the Union Buildings from 9am, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

The NDPP position became vacant in August after the Constitutional Court declared invalid and unconstitutional the appointment of Shaun Abrahams and the removal of his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana.

Competing for the top spot are:

Andrew Chauke, the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions,

Adv S Batohi

Adv J R De Kock

Adv A Johnson

Adv M Luphondo

Adv M Makhari

Adv N Manaka

Mr S X Mapoma

Adv C S Mlotshwa

Adv D M Noko

Adv M S Ramaite

Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor who later joined the Democratic Alliance, has reportedly pulled out of race.

The Presidency said the hearings will be open to coverage by 20 media representatives, in line with a court order to this effect.

Media accreditation will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis, while consideration will be given to ensuring fair representation of different media organisations.

Interviews with the 12 shortlisted candidates will end on Friday.