Ghana: Businessman Granted Bail for Gh¢5,126,000.00 Fraud

Frank Kofi Frimpong, a businessman, has been granted GH¢4 million bail with three sureties by an Accra circuit court, for allegedly defrauding the Chief Executive of Ameen Scientific Herbal Hospital, Sheikh Dr. Amin Mohammed Bonsu, and members of the Ghana Muslim Mission.

The accused, allegedly collected GH¢5,126,000.00 from complainants with the promise that he would pay them 100 per cent dividend on a forestry project he lured them to invest in.

Frimpong, 54, pleaded not guilty to six counts of issuance of false cheques and defrauding by false pretences, and would appear again on December 3, 2018.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, told the court presided by Mrs. Jane Harriet Naa Akweley Quaye that accused, a senior forester, falsely presented to Dr. Bonsu and others that they could benefit from the project, dubbed 'Vision 2050 Forestry Ghana Limited'.

Based on this information, the prosecutor said complainants, parted with GH¢5,126,000.00 to accused.

Chief Insp. Haligah said in 2010, accused met Dr. Bonsu at Dome Railways crossing, Accra where accused introduced himself as a senior forester in charge of tree plantation, funded by the World Bank and United Nations.

The court heard that accused paraded as the head of the project in Ghana.

Chief Insp. Haligah said, accused scheduled a meeting with complainants and told them the World Bank would refund the pre-finance cost three months after commencement of the project.

The prosecutor said the project began in 2015, but accused started giving excuses three months later.

Chief Insp. Haligah stated that complainants paid various sums of money into CAL Bank account numbers 002101053941717 and 0051020539414 at Independence Avenue branch in the name of Vision 2050 Forestry Ghana Limited.

He said complainants realised they were defrauded and accused promised to refund the money.

The prosecutor told the court Frimpong issued false cheques to complainants to withdraw GH¢1.2 million and $50,000 on different dates, but the banks refused the cheques for lack of funds in the accounts.

He said complainants reported the case to the police and accused was arrested.

Chief Insp Haligah said Frimpong admitted the offence in his caution statement and refunded GH¢78,000.00.