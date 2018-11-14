Ghana: Bag Inter Schools Competition for Dec 7-9

The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) will organise a two- day national schools badminton championship at the Tema International School.

The December 7 - 9 event will attract at least 40 schools in several age categories including 11-13 years, 13-15 years, 15-17 years and 17 -19 year groups.

Schools that have confirmed their participation include Morgan International Community School (MICS), Akosombo International, Roman Ridge, Lincoln International, Ghana International School, Tema International School, Smile International, and Christian College among others.

Evans Yeboah, president of BAG said in an interview that, preparations were advanced for the upcoming championship indicating that participating schools have undergone technical training dubbed 'Shuttle Time' to enhance play.

"We have the participants drawn from all the regions and in collaboration with our regional associations and the Ghana Education Service and the International Schools Associations and Private Schools Associations," Mr Yeboah said.

Participants who make it to the podium stage (medal level) will represent Ghana at the Africa edition of the schools championship.