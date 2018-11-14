Ghana: Swag/AIPS Africa Seminar On Women's Football

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and Association of International Press Sports (AIPS) - Africa, will organise a day's seminar on women football in Africa, as part of activities for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), to be hosted by Ghana.

The seminar on the theme; "Raising the bar for today's women's sports journalists", would be held at the Swiss Spirits Hotel and Suits Alisa, Accra, on Monday, November 26, at 11:00am.

A statement from the secretariat of the association, said the resource person for the seminar would be Aisha Falode, a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) media personality, broadcast journalist and presently the chairperson of the Nigeria Women's Professional League.

The seminar is expected to bring together sports journalists from participating countries in the AWCON and all sports journalists in Ghana.

It said the seminar would be attended by Mr Mitchell Obi, president of AIPS Africa and an Executive Committee member of AIPS and other Executive Committee members.

According to the statement, Mr Obi would also use the opportunity to address sports journalists on contemporary challenges facing the African journalists and the future.