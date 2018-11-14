Ghana: Man Granted Gh¢100,000.00 Bail for Allegedly Defiling Girl, 11

Tema — The Tema Circuit Court 'B' has granted GH¢100,000.00 bail with two sureties to a 68-year-old shop keeper, accused of defiling an 11-year-old Junior High School student in Tema.

Counsel for accused, Robert Gaisie, was not in court on November 6, and the case was adjourned to November 20.

The court said it would commence the trial on the new date whether counsel was present or not.

Inspector Susana Akpeere told the court presided by Mrs. Mariama Sammu, that in April 2018, the victim was sent to buy bread and Milo from accused's shop at Site Nine in Community One, Tema.

The court heard that accused invited the victim to enter the shop for the items, and when the girl entered the shop, accused pulled her into his room, resulting in a struggle between them.

The prosecution said when the student was overpowered, she shouted for help, but accused covered her mouth with his hands and later tied her mouth with a cloth and had sex with her.

The prosecution said after the act, accused threatened to kill the girl if she ever disclosed the act to anyone.

Insp Akpeere said when the victim went home she informed her aunt about her ordeal, and the case was reported to the police and a medical form was issued for the girl to attend hospital, and accused was arrested.