Ghana: Mahama - We'll Regulate Artisanal Mining

Former President John Mahama has stated that the next administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will ensure artisanal small-scale mining, also known as "galamsey", is regulated to provide sustainable employment for the youth.

He said it would ensure artisanal mining is environmentally friendly to the country's water and other environmental bodies.

Addressing separate meetings of mining communities in the Upper Denkyira East and West constituencies in the Central Region as well as Obuasi East and Obuasi West constituencies in the Ashanti Region on Monday, former President Mahama pointed out that his government resorted to new ways of tackling the galamsey menace when it became clear that using the military to clamp down on them was not going to provide a long-term solution.

"A future NDC government will consider a new legal regime for addressing the issue

but the current government is promising a new policy, we are hoping they implement it to allow small scale miners start working immediately.

"If not, the NDC government to be formed after the 2020 general election will implement a new regulation to enable the small-scale miners to work effectively and efficiently," the former president assured.

Former President Mahama, who is on a four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, ahead of the flagbearership election of the NDC, also bemoaned the harsh economic conditions prevailing in the country and promised to work hard to reduce the high cost of living, when elected in the 2020 elections.