Ghana: Police Arrest 2 for Possessing Cocaine, Wee

Sekondi — The Agona Nkwanta Police in the Western Region has arrested two persons suspected to be dealing in cocaine and Indian hemp at Aboade in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The suspects Edmund Osei, alias Kofi Ogoe and Jemima Quaicoe are currently in police custody while investigations continued.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said, on Saturday, the Agona Nkwanta police command received the information that some people were dealing in illicit drugs.

She said when the police arrested Edmund Osei and Jemima Quaicoe at Aboade, and detained them at the Agona Nkwanta Police Station.

DSP Adiku disclosed that a search conducted at the scene revealed a black polythene bag containing substances suspected to be India hemp, 32 toffees suspected to be India hemp, a white polythene containing seeds suspected to be India hemp seeds and four wrapped substance, suspected to be cocaine.