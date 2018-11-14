Ghana: Knocking Navarette Won't Be Easy - Paul Dogboe

Paul Dogboe, trainer of Ghana's WBO super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, is envisaging a very tough challenge from Mexican opponent, Emanuel Navarette when the two clash on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

The clash, scheduled for the Big Apple Madison Square Garden in New York will be Dogboe's second defence of the title he won after beating former champion, Isaac Magdaleno.

He first defended it against veteran Japanese warrior, Hidenori Otaki, an opponent he stopped in the first round.

Navarette's fight has been declared a mandatory defence at the last convention of the WBO, a move Team Dogboe views as a positive one.

In a chat with the Times Sports yesterday, Paul described the Mexican fighter as a hungry lion that will come straight at the champion with the sole intention of devouring Dogboe to claim the title.

"This will be a different fight altogether."

"Navarette is a tough and durable fighter. He will come like a lion; he will come straight at Isaac to knock him down and take the title," he said.

"We are not scared of him, though. We will study him and dissect him in the ring before taking him down."

"He may be a lion and he is hungry and roaring but people should trust the 'Royal Storm' to calm him. We will take the bull by the horn and dissect him and send him back to his base empty handed."

Also commenting on the fight, Isaac Dogboe says he expects the fight to be a blockbuster attraction on American pay-per-view television, ESPN, a platform he hopes to use to announce to the world of the emergence of the 'Royal Storm' from Africa.

Despite admitting the danger Navarette poses, Isaac was confident that he would emerge victorious and continue with the quest to unify the division.

Navarette is a 23-year old Mexican fighter with a rich record 25 fight victories with one defeat.