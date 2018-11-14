Uganda: School Fire Victims Transferred to Nsambya, Mbarara Hospitals Over Deteriorating Health Condition

An emergency meeting held at St Bernard's Mannya Secondary school in Rakai District where fire gutted a senior three boys' dormitory last Sunday has resolved that students whose condition had worsened should be transferred to Nsambya hospital in Kampala and Mbarara hospital in western Uganda for better treatment.

The health condition of three students out of the six who had been receiving treatment at Kitovu hospital in Masaka District worsened before different stakeholders including security operatives met on Tuesday and agreed that they are transferred to better health facilities.

Ms Prossy Namuganza, the deputy head teacher revealed that some of the students' situation in Kitovu hospital had worsened and pleaded with the rest of the administration to help in transferring them to better hospitals.

"I have been with these students in the hospital since the fire gutted the school and the doctors have advised us to admit two; Atlas Jerome and Geoffrey Arinaitwe to Nsambya for more treatment", she said.

She however added that Bill Gates Nuwagaba's parents insisted and requested their child to be transferred to Mbarara hospital.

She further said the remaining three are expected to heal anytime since the health workers are working hard to ensure their health is restored.

They include Henry Sserukeera, Rashid Bbosa and Frank Kamanda.

Meanwhile, 11 students are receiving treatment at Kalisizo hospital in Kyotera District.

Three of the injured students have been discharged from Mannya health centre and Rakai hospital.

These include Richard Mugonza, Boaz Akanyijuka and Denis Ssengeye.