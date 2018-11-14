Kenya: Mutua Escalates Row With Reps After Stopping Their Salaries

The row between Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and ward representatives has intensified after the county boss stopped their salaries.

Mr Mutua ordered his Finance minister not to release the funds to the county assembly until they approve the County Integrated Development Plan, a condition set by Controller of Budget for the release of the funds to the ward reps.

Several ward reps told the Nation they are yet to receive their October salaries.

While inspecting boreholes in Mutituni and Machakos Central wards on Tuesday, Mr Mutua said the ward reps do not deserve to be paid because they have blocked the release of development funds.

"The members of the county assembly who are fighting me approved their own salaries but failed to approve money for development. I have said they should also not get their salaries if they will not approve money for development," said the county boss.

The governor accused the ward reps of not being mindful of the people who elected them, adding that bursaries for needy students have been delayed because of the stalemate.

But the Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi dismissed Mr Mutua's claims, saying the county government has been receiving development funds from the Treasury.

"The Controller of Budget has been releasing money for development even without the CIDP and it is total lies for the Executive to say that it has no money for development, "said Ms Mwangangi in a statement.

Speaker Mwangangi claimed Controller of Budget's reports reveal the county has received more than Sh2.5 billion as of July this year.

"The Executive should tell the people what it has done with the money. Which development projects have they undertaken from July to October 2018 to match that amount of money?, asked Ms Mwangangi.