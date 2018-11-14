South Africa: Steyn to Miss Aussie T20i, Returns to SA

Cape Town — Proteas seamer Dale Steyn has been released from the squad and will return to South Africa from Australia, meaning he will not feature in Saturday's one-off T20I on the Gold Coast.

There is nothing wrong with him, but Steyn is returning to take part in the Mzansi Super League and play for the Cape Town Blitz.

The Blitz take on the Tshwane Spartans in their first match of the tournament on Friday, but Steyn will not be available for that match.

He is likely, however, to feature in Sunday's clash against the Durban Heat at Kingsmead.

Steyn finished the three-match ODI series against Australia getting through 27 overs and picking up 7 wickets at just 13.42 with an economy rate of 3.48.

In the process, he has rediscovered his best form and has thrown himself firmly into next year's World Cup mix.

Saturday's T20I starts at 10:00 (SA time).

