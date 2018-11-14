Tanzania/Swaziland: Mbabane Target Simba King Pins

SIMBA's CAF Champions League opponents Mbabane Swallow from Eswatini have sounded warning to the Tanzania giants, ahead of their preliminary round double header clash.

The 2018/19 continental's biggest club level showpiece is scheduled to kick off later this month, with Simba playing host to the Eswatini side at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on either November 27th or 28th this year, in the first leg, before the return leg encounter a week later in Mbabane.

And, with just two weeks remaining before the clash, Mbabane Swallows have said they will not take Simba lightly and are plotting the downfall of the Msimbazi Street team.

Through its official Facebook account the club said they take this year's draw as fair, like it was for last year, which they managed to cruise until into the group stage of the tournament.

They insisted that they will not take Simba lightly. "A fair draw it is for our boys and just like last year, our ambitious as a club is to once again qualify for the group stages.

Simba won't be taken lightly as they boast of eight international players. Going forward, they play transitional football and have quick wingers," reads the message.

Furthermore, Mbabane Swallows have singled out four Simba players to watch - twin strikers Emmanuel Okwi and John Bocco, midfield maestro Clatous Chama and versatile defender, Erasto Nyoni.

And, this should be quite a warning to Simba's Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems and his fellow technical staff as well club leaders that they should prepare well for the assignment.

Shortly after CAF interclub championships draw was released over the weekend, Simba Head of Information and Communications, Haji Manara through his Instragram page said the draw was fair and the team was ready to face Mbabane Swallows. He said the Msimbazi Reds are looking forward to fulfill President John Magufuli's order of representing well the country in Champions League. He said the club feels indebted to the President, club supporters and country in general. Confident Manara said they are looking forward to see off their opponents from Eswatini as they did in 1993, when they kicked off positively their CAF Cup campaign by eliminating Mozambique side and go all the way to reach the finals. "Bring them on, this time we are ready because we have the best squad," said Manara. According to the CAF fixtures Simba will meet Mbabane Swallows in a two legged match with the first leg in Dar es Salaam to be held either on November 27 or 28th this year at the National Stadium and the return leg on December 4 or 5th this year in Mbabane . If they progress past the preliminary round, Simba will face winner of the match between Nkana of Zambia and Uniao Desportiva do Songo of Mozambique in the first round. Former Simba and Young Africans defender, Hassan Kessy features for the Zambian side.