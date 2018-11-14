Tanzania: Massive Boost for Tourism From China

A CHINA'S multinational business, Touchroad International has signed an agreement with Tanzania Tourism Board to bring in 10,000 tourists next year.

According to a statement issued yesterday the agreement was signed in Shanghai, China on Tuesday on the first day of a nine-day long TTB road show in China to promote Tanzania's tourist attractions to China, currently the global leading tourism market.

Under the agreement the Shanghai-based company will fly in tourists using a special chartered plane.

The signing ceremony was graced by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Aloyce Nzuki, TTB and other government officers.

Shanghai was the first point for the road show that begun with the meeting that was officially opened by Dr Nzuki. From Shanghai it will go through five cities namely Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Chengdu and ending at Beijing until next Tuesday.

TTB Board Director, Ms Devotha Mdachi presented the country tourism attractions and investment opportunities.

During the meeting some 200 Tanzania and China tourism stakeholders had a chance to showcase their tour packages tailor made for Chinese market.

Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL) was among stakeholders corporate that show case their package being flying to Guangzhou next February.

The road show was organised by the Tanzania embassy in China in collaboration with TTB.