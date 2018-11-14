14 November 2018

Nigeria: Army Denies Restricting Movement in Maiduguri

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Col. Kingsley Samuel, made the clarifications in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Samuel said that the military did not enforce restriction on travellers, adding that the report was mischievous and designed to cause breach of peace in the state.

"The attention of the Nigerian Army, 7 Division, has been drawn to the circulation on social media of a purported travel time restrictions on travellers in Maiduguri.

"The statement is completely false and clearly a mischief intended to misinform, cause disaffection and breach of peace. At no time such statement was issued by anyone on travel time restrictions.

"For the avoidance of doubt, members of the public are please informed that there is no travel time restriction of any kind emanating from 7 Division," he said.

While calling on the people to be law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses, Samuel urged them to provide useful information to security agencies to enable them to counter insurgency and other sundry crimes. (NAN)

