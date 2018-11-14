Seychelles: Courtesy Call By the Ambassador for the United States of America

press release

President Danny Faure received the Ambassador for the United States of America to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ambassador David Reimer, at State House this morning.

President Faure welcomed Ambassador Reimer back to Seychelles and thanked him for his visit. The President expressed his administration's commitment to take bilateral relations to new heights and enhance the excellent cooperation that already exists between the two countries.

The Head of State and Ambassador Reimer reviewed on-going bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as maritime security, countering drug trafficking, and capacity-building support for Seychelles in key sectors. Ambassador Reimer also briefed President Faure on various grant agreements that he signed with Seychelles this afternoon, whereby the United States of America gave out a series of small grants to some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Seychelles. The grants will be used for projects such as providing musical instruments and activities related to Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in schools, and vocational training for recovering drug addicts.

Ambassador Reimer and his delegation are currently in Seychelles on an official mission and will be visiting some of the outer islands this week.