14 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prime Minister Underlines State Support to Youth and Sport Sectors

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Mutaz Musa has underscored the state support to youth and sport Sectors as youth are the base for renaissance of nations and due to effective roles they play in serving the community.

This came Wednesday during meeting in his office Wednesday with Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Youth and Sport, Ambassador Mua'awia Osman Khalid.

Ambassador Khalid said in press statements that he briefed the Prime Minister of the programs and projects of the Council for coming period, disclosing that the Prime Minister affirmed the state concern with sport sector and boosting and encouraging the different sporting activities.

He stressed the Council readiness to cooperate with all youth and sport sector for boosting the youth and sport work in the country.

