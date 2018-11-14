Africa: Mexico and Bafana Draw Blank in Maldonado

Mexico and South Africa played to a 0-0 draw in their Group B opener at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 on Tuesday.

It was the North Americans that looked the stronger side in the opening half at the Estadio Domingo Burgueno Miguel, as El Tri caused South Africa problems with their speed and technical ability.

Anette Vazquez and Nicole Perez had the best opportunities for the Mexicans before the break, but Bantwana were able to keep them at bay.

The Mexicans picked up where they left off after the restart and continued to press, but found Simphiwe Dludlu's side difficult to break down, despite Vazquez and Alison Gonzalez having further opportunities to break the deadlock.

The result leaves all four teams in Group B with a point each from Tuesday's opening games after a pair of goalless stalemates at the Estadio Domingo Burgueno Miguel in Maldonado.

Player of the match: Alison Gonzalez (MEX)