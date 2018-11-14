Africa: AFCON Qualifiers 2019 - Crunch Game On Saturday According to Mannetti

The Brave Warriors will have to be on top of their game on Saturday when they take on joint Group K leaders Guinea Bissau in their penultimate 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals qualifiers with victory sealing a place at the finals in Cameroon.

The Brave Warriors and Guinea Bissau meet on Saturday; 16h00 at the majestic Sam Nujoma Stadium with both sides on seven points in Group K and victory for either side will surely take them to the AFCON finals. Namibia started off poorly losing 1-0 at Bissau last year and then drew with Zambia at home in August before taking six points off Mozambique in September and will have to continue that rich vein of form come Saturday.

"We have to be on top of our game on Saturday against Guinea Bissau. They are a strong side that likes to mix up their game and very good on the ball. They are not top of the group by fluke and they did not appear at the last AFCON by surprise, they know their business and we need to respect that and try to handle them and overcome that for our own cause", Mannetti states.

He adds that the opposition's aerial strength will be something they need to contain on match day: "They are a very psychical side with so much aerial strengths and they will be very dangerous at set-pieces and from deep and we need to be aware of those at all times. This game will be defining for so many reasons and we will prepare thoroughly to make the nation proud", explains Mannetti.

On Tuesday morning at training, it was a full house for the Warriors and Mannetti indicates that unavailable Wangu Gome will not be replaced as 26 players were called up and thus 25 are available including the doubtful Deon Hotto and the bereaved Riaan Hanamub who lost his dad on Monday.

After Saturday, the Brave Warriors 2019 AFCON qualifiers campaign will end in Zambia in March 2019. The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July 2019.