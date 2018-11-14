South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address the European Parliament

Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Strasbourg, France, for a working visit to the European Union (EU), which is set to strengthen bilateral relations.

At the invitation of the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, President Ramaphosa will commence his day by addressing the European Parliament.

President Ramaphosa will also hold brief meetings with Tajani and the President of the Socialist Democrats, Udo Bullman, at the European Parliament.

The European Parliament is the directly elected legislative body of the EU and exercises supervisory powers over the work of EU institutions, including the executive arm of the EU, the EU Commission.

Together with the Council of the EU, the European Parliament also exercises legislative and budgetary functions.

South Africa is the only African country, and one of 10 countries globally, that has a strategic partnership with the EU.

The SA-EU Strategic Partnership covers over 20 sectoral policy dialogues in diverse issues, including development cooperation, science and technology, space, communications, migration, health, trade, education and skills development, peace and security and human rights.

The President will later proceed to Brussels, where he will meet the King of the Belgians, King Philippe Léopold Louis Marie and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Charles Michel.

The President will also receive a courtesy call from the Minister-President of the Government of Flanders, Geert Bourgeois. - SAnew.gov.za