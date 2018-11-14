Africa: AU Executive Council's 20th Extraordinary Session Opens in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The 20th extraordinary session of the African Union's (AU) Executive Council kicked off Wednesday in Addis Ababa.

Morocco is represented at the session by a delegation led by minister delegate in charge of African Cooperation, Mouhcine Jazouli.

The Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, decisions and declarations of the Permanent Representative Committee (PRC) members on the AU institutional reform, AU Development Agency (AUDA) and financing the AU.

The 11th Extraordinary Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take place from 17th - 18th November 2018.

The summit is expected to discuss the AU Institutional Reform process, including reform of the AU Commission, mandate of the AU Development Agency (AUDA) and financing the AU.