Kenya/Malawi: Gor Mahia's Small Bus Mocked By Malawi Fans Ahead of Clash

Kenyans champions Gor Mahia are being mocked online by fans of Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets FC ahead of their continental meeting.

Gor are drawn against their Malawian counterparts in the preliminaries of the lucrative Caf Africa Champions League.

The first leg match is slated for Nairobi on November 27/28, with the return leg clashed set to take place in Blantyre a week later.

Big Bullets fans took to a WhatsApp group consisting supporters of both teams and mocked Gor Mahia's official bus that they say resembles a 'thing'.

"How can someone be proud of this thing?" one of the Bullets fans posed, followed by a string of laughter emojis...

"Too many writings (on Gor Mahia's bus) as if it is a magazine," another fan posed.

In all fairness, the Malawian club's official bus is way better than Gor Mahia's 33-seater vehicle.

As the banter continues off the pitch, Bullets first team on Tuesday landed in Dar es Salaam and are set to play two friendlies against Simba and Zanzibar's JKU to fine tune for the clash against Gor Mahia.

The clashes will take place on Wednesday and Friday respectively.