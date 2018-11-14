14 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ulengo Set to Start Training With Cheetahs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Jamba Ulengo, capped once by the Springboks in 2016, could be on the verge of a move to the Cheetahs .

The 28-year-old started his professional career in Bloemfontein but has been part of the Bulls set-up since 2014.

He was not named in the Bulls' pre-season Super Rugby squad earlier this week, fuelling speculation that he could be on his way out of Loftus.

When contacted by Sport24 on Wednesday, the Cheetahs confirmed that Ulengo would start training with the squad from Thursday as they rejoin after a short break to begin preparations for their PRO14 clash against Benetton Treviso in Bloemfontein next weekend.

Ulengo, who has had recent troubles with a knee injury, is not yet contracted to the Cheetahs but will be hoping to secure a move.

Ulengo's only Test cap came two years ago against Wales in Cardiff.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

President Ramaphosa to Address the European Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Strasbourg, France, for a working visit to the European Union (EU), which is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.