South Africa: Ulengo Set to Start Training With Cheetahs

Cape Town — Jamba Ulengo, capped once by the Springboks in 2016, could be on the verge of a move to the Cheetahs .

The 28-year-old started his professional career in Bloemfontein but has been part of the Bulls set-up since 2014.

He was not named in the Bulls' pre-season Super Rugby squad earlier this week, fuelling speculation that he could be on his way out of Loftus.

When contacted by Sport24 on Wednesday, the Cheetahs confirmed that Ulengo would start training with the squad from Thursday as they rejoin after a short break to begin preparations for their PRO14 clash against Benetton Treviso in Bloemfontein next weekend.

Ulengo, who has had recent troubles with a knee injury, is not yet contracted to the Cheetahs but will be hoping to secure a move.

Ulengo's only Test cap came two years ago against Wales in Cardiff.

Source: Sport24