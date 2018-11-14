South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Delighted With MSL Set-Up

Port Elizabeth — The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants held a press conference on Wednesday and addressed the media about their plans and expectations for the exciting upcoming Mzansi Super League.

Coach Eric Simons , captain Jon-Jon Smuts , team manager Shafiek Abrahams and players Junior Dala and Ben Duckett were in attendance.

"We had a very good draft, I'm very happy with the squad that we put together. Finally, we have got together as a team and are getting to know each other. The first objective is to turn sixteen individuals into a team with a common objective," Simons said.

The Giants assembled in Port Elizabeth on November 12 and went straight into their first practice.

Giants captain Smuts, highlighted how the side will look to "exploit the conditions" through their spin options, when they play at St George's Park as well as to play well in their home games as "it makes life a little easier" when they're on the road.

"We're looking to take the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants to the people, as a community team", added team manager Abrahams. The Giants have various activations that will be happening at different hubs and schools in Port Elizabeth.

He encouraged the fans to come and support all the home matches at St George's Park.

Dala, highlighted how the team has "a good balance of good youngsters and international players, where the team won't rely only on experienced players to perform".

England's Duckett said that he was looking forward to, "learning from his team-mates" and "playing my part, wherever I'm needed".

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants play their first game against the Jozi Stars on November 17 and their first home match of the season on November 23 against the Durban Heat.

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketpros or at the St George's Park Ticket Office.

Source: Sport24